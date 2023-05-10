The Tendring Show will take place in Lawford on Saturday, July 8, and this year it will be celebrating creativity in the countryside.

The show returned in 2022 after an enforced two-year break caused by the pandemic and saw crowds of over 20,000 return to the much-loved one day event.

It was first held in 1899 and has become an important event in bringing the rural and urban populations of north Essex together.

Organised by the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, it maintains its strong agricultural heritage with large displays of agricultural machinery, livestock, and opportunities to buy food from local producers.

The Suffolk Punch horses at last year's Tendring Show (Image: Steve Brading)

This year’s show president is Steven Rose, managing director of Manningtree’s Rose Builders.

Mr Rose, whose father Bill was previously president in 2004, said: “Since childhood, I have been fascinated and inspired by creating, designing, and making things “There is so much creativity that goes on in the countryside that is just not seen or appreciated.

“This led me to want to shine a light on some of the talent and creativity that goes on around us with this year’s theme.

“I hope people will visit our special theme area and be inspired to wonder, to think, to create, to design, and to make.”

Mia, 9, and sister Millie, 3, looking at long-eared sheep at last year's Tendring Show (Image: Steve Brading)

Will King, chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, said last year’s show was a tremendous success and the early signs are that there will be an even greater number of exhibitors and trade stands this summer.

He added: “Visitors can expect that special Tendring Show atmosphere that celebrates our agricultural heritage and the best of our local communities, including brilliant entertainment, plenty of shopping opportunities, livestock showing classes, big machinery, and small animal tents.”

There will also be plenty of new things to enjoy, including Army exhibits, the Imps Motorcycle, the W2W BMX Display Team, and the popular Sheep Show.

The Essex and Suffolk Hounds with Josh Worthington-Haye (Image: Steve Brading)

There will be a family theme area, food pavilion celebrating regional food and local producers, as well as an art show, education tent and the main ring.

For more information and tickets, go to tendringshow.co.uk.