The supermarket giant is set to slash the value of its Clubcard points from June 14.

Currently, Clubcard customers can triple the value of points when they spend at one of more than 100 'Reward Partners' which include Pizza Express, Disney+, Hotels.com and more.

The change will see shoppers only able to double their points rather than triple them meaning that they will get less for their money.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, to money off your groceries and fuel, or accessing double the value of your vouchers with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners.

"Millions of people tap their Tesco Clubcard every time they shop, benefiting from access to more than 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard Prices.

"And with potential savings of up to £351 a year, more people than ever before are making the most of the immediate value that Tesco Clubcard offers.

"We are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, but they will still be able to unlock great value in the same range of ways as before."

It comes after Tesco increased the minimum spend for online delivery in order to qualify for free delivery, as well as the basket charge implemented for orders that did not qualify.

Tesco increased its £40 minimum spend to £50, while the basket charge rose from £4 to £5.

However, the minimum spend on click and collect orders remained unchanged at £25.

Ahead of the changes, which came into force on May 2, a Tesco spokesman said they would allow the supermarket to “continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible.”

The spokesman added: “For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop."