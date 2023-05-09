DRIVERS faced disruption after a bizarre incident on the M25.

Two lanes were closed on the busy motorway after reports a metal shed had found its way onto the carriageway.

National Highways reported the incident at just after 4.30pm today.

The closure was at the junction 30 roundabout in Tilbury, close to the A13.

All lanes were re-opened shortly after 6pm, but it took around 45 minutes for the traffic to recover.