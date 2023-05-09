Two lanes were closed on the busy motorway after reports a metal shed had found its way onto the carriageway.

National Highways reported the incident at just after 4.30pm today.

Lanes 2 and 3 (of 4) are closed on the #M25 J30 (#Tilbury) roundabout following a metal shed that has dropped onto the carriageway.



There are long delays approaching J30 in both directions; please plan journeys in advance. https://t.co/Q2SJyxRqEC pic.twitter.com/9mgemeXhaW — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 9, 2023

The closure was at the junction 30 roundabout in Tilbury, close to the A13.

All lanes were re-opened shortly after 6pm, but it took around 45 minutes for the traffic to recover.