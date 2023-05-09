According to Essex County Council's traffic control team, the M11 is partially blocked in both directions between junction 7 (Harlow) and junction 7a.

M11 Both Directions - partially blocked due to heavy rain and surface water between J7 (Harlow/A414) and J7a. Long Delays in both directions. Traffic is squeezing past in one lane on both sides of the carriageway. pic.twitter.com/8nLeRVgIY6 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 9, 2023

The team is reporting long delays in both directions, with traffic "squeezing past in one lane on both sides of the carriageway".

CCTV images show the outside lane is completely submerged in rainwater.