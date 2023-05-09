The comedian, 58, admitted that the jokes which poked fun at popular TV shows like The X Factor and Coronation Street, could be a 'bit harsh'.

Hill presented ITV's Saturday night comedy series from 2001 until 2012.

Over a decade after leaving the show, the doctor-turned-comic also revealed that some celebrities including TV chef Jamie Oliver stopped him from featuring clips from their shows on the programme.

ITV's TV Burp poked fun at soaps like Coronation Street and talent shows like The X Factor (PA) (Image: Suzan Moore/PA)

Harry Hill confesses some celebs stopped TV Burp from featuring their TV shows

Quoted in the Daily Star, Harry Hill said: "We always used to say it was a celebration.

"But the truth is, if you look at it, some of it was quite harsh. I think we did go a bit far. After a while, Jamie Oliver didn’t let us use any clips of his shows."

Despite the show ending over 10 years ago, fans often get in touch with the presenter begging him to revive the series, Hill added.

The comedian went on to admit that ITV bosses have not reached out and knew he was "fed up" with making the show when he quit in the first place.

Hill continued: "I get asked to bring it back at least once a day. If you go on social media, I get comments asking for it to come back. ITV hasn’t done that.

"When I said I wanted to finish the show in 2012, they didn’t try to persuade me to keep doing it. I had a good relationship with them and they knew I was fed up with doing it."