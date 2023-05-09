The security experts at ADT have delved into ONS data to find the total number of burglaries in each area.

These statistics were multiplied by the average cost of burglary in 2020, and then divided by the total number of households in each area.

This then determined the UK areas losing the most cash to burglaries.

Essex ranked ninth in the top 10 areas, with 4,909 residential burglaries in one year and an estimated £2.95 million lost in the incidents.

Issuing advice to residents on how to deter burglars, Essex Police's website states: "Burglars will use a variety of ways to avoid being noticed.

"They don’t want to be seen or heard by a neighbour or passer-by because they will feel exposed and identifiable.

"Distraction burglars will pretend to be someone they are not, so it’s important you are aware of the common methods they will use to get you to let them into your property."

Common methods used by distraction burglars include pretending to be from a care agency, the council or a utility company investigating a gas or water leak.

Sometimes they will work in teams, with one person distracting the resident while the other searches the home

Residents are advised to keep their properties visible and invest in CCTV, alarms and lighting.

The top 10 UK regions losing the most money to burglaries were: