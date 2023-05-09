Forecasters have warned that heavy rain could see up to 40mm of accumulated rainfall today as storms descend over most of the country.

The warning is in place from 11am today until 10pm tonight. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area.

The forecasters say there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures, there will probably be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

The Met Office warning lasts from 11am to 10pm, and covers the East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, South West England and West Midlands.

The Environment Agency, which analyses potential flood threats for England, has placed warnings and alerts localities in some of these areas.

The agency has released 13 alerts and two warnings, stating that flooding is either expected or possible today.