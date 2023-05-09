Families flocked to the attraction to witness the occasion which proved a big hit with fans.

The event, in association with Year of the Pier, was a collaboration between Dynamic Fireworks and MRL Productions.

It featured a Best of British theme and will be repeated with a dinosaur theme when Jurassic Pier opens at the attraction later this month.

The pier staged free live music and children’s entertainment across the weekend and youngsters were encouraged to dress up in Royal attire.

All those with the name Charles or Camilla were given free unlimited rides across the three days and exclusive speciality food and drink was on sale throughout.

Coronation chicken wraps, patriotic slush drinks and donuts with red, white and blue icing went down a treat. Pier lighting was also red, white and blue over the weekend.

Director Billy Ball said it was a truly historic event for the nation and one in which the pier was proud to play its part.

“We wanted to be able to enjoy special Coronation celebrations along with the rest of the country and we achieved that,” he added.

“Fireworks set to music were a first for us and they were well received. It won’t be the last time we stage them either!”

Mr Ball said there was a real party atmosphere on the pier and it was good to see the community come together to mark the occasion.

He added that excitement is growing for the opening of Jurassic Pier on Saturday May 27 with the ceremony to be performed by TV personality Andy Day.

The pier released 500 tickets for his show, Andy’s Dino Raps, and they sold out within six hours. A further 100 were released and these were also snapped up very quickly.

“We went back to Andy to see if he would put on two more shows on Sunday May 28 and he was happy to oblige,” said Mr Ball.

“Those two shows are also virtually sold out and we expect them to be full. If so, we will see if we can arrange some extra seating in the Jolly Roger to make sure fans do not miss out.”