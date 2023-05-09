The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is encouraging pensioners to check if they could receive Pension Credit, which would also make them eligible for the most recent £301 cost of living payment.

There are just ten days left for people to claim Pension Credit and still qualify for the cost of living boost, which will be paid directly into their bank accounts.

Provided a claim is made before 19 May, it can be backdated for up to three months so long as the applicant was also eligible to receive it during that time.

If you're spending time with pension-age friends and family over this bank holiday weekend don't forget to talk to them about #PensionCredit



This builds on the extensive support that was delivered to pensioners last year, alongside measures such as holding down households’ energy bills and freezing fuel and alcohol duty, which deliver on Government’s priorities to halve inflation and grow the economy.

Minister for Pensions Laura Trott said: “Pension Credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support – worth an average of £3,500 a year – is reaching everyone who needs it, particularly as we know how much pressure households across the country have been under.

“Please check if you or your loved ones can claim for this extra support, and if you do it by 19 May you could qualify for the £301 Cost of Living Payment – giving another financial boost to those who need it most.”

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person's income to a minimum of £201.05 per week for single pensioners and to £306.85 for couples or more if a person has a disability or caring responsibilities.

Worth on average over £3,500 a year, even a small Pension Credit award can provide access to a wide range of other benefits – such as help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills – in addition to the extra cost of living payments, worth up to £900 this financial year.