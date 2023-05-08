The youngsters watched the show from the royal box with their parents and other royals including the King and Queen.

They seemed to enjoy the show as they sang and danced to Lionel Richie’s hit All Night Long and Take That’s anthems.

Charlotte and George waved their flags enthusiastically and swayed in time to the music in a big royal sing-a-long at Windsor Castle.

Charlotte and George spotted singing and dancing at Coronation Concert

Princess Charlotte and Prince George dancing along to Lionel Ritchie!#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/43EhKWyJOD — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 7, 2023

The princess was also seen singing the words to Katy Perry’s Roar and Firework as the US singer took to the stage in a shiny gold metallic ball gown.

Before Take That’s finale, Kermit the Frog joined the Windsors in the royal box.

The Duke of Edinburgh is upstaged in the Royal Box by Kermit the Frog!#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/hFB81MzAT3 — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

The Muppet was dressed in a smart suit and tie and waved his flag in front of a smiling Duke of Edinburgh.

After a busy day on Saturday at their grandfather’s coronation, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children who are just nine and eight enjoyed a special late night out.

A night to remember at the #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/tCqBqn2cp0 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2023

They joined the rest of the 20,000-strong crowd by wearing flashing LED wristbands.

George and William were seen smiling and laughing together as they enjoyed the show.

Among the star royal dancers was the Duchess of Edinburgh who beamed as she danced to Richie’s set.

When it was time for William to take to the stage to deliver a touching tribute to his “Pa”, the King, Charlotte turned to George to get his attention, pointing at the stage with her flag.

The princess was wearing a white dress with a frilled Peter Pan collar and a bow but later put on a white coat over the top while George was in a suit and tie just like William.

The Royal Family enjoyed singing and dancing at the Coronation Concert on Sunday (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Charlotte was seen singing “bring me a higher love” to Steve Winwood’s performance of Higher Love.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest child, five-year-old Prince Louis, was not present at the concert.

In the second row, Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla waved flags, while also in the front row like the Waleses were the Edinburghs’ children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

Charlotte curtseyed to the King and Queen as they arrived while George gave them a bow.

At one point, William playfully waved a flag near Charlotte’s face making her bend backwards.

Kate wore a vivid red suit while Camilla was in a royal blue Anna Valentine jumpsuit.