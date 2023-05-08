The singer put on an energetic performance of his hit song Dance With Me Tonight at the King’s Coronation Concert yesterday.

The performance with a hit with the royals, with the newly crowned Queen waving her Union flag while the King clapped.

The 38-year-old singer from Witham recently revealed his family thought it was an April Fool’s prank when he told them he would be taking part in the coronation celebrations.

Honoured - Olly Murs took to the stage at Windsor Castle (Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire)

Speaking ahead of the event, Olly, who performed alongside Katy Perry, Take That, and Lionel Richie, said: “Maybe it was April Fool’s at the time, but they know what I’m like. I’m a bit of a prankster and they were like: ‘You are winding us up!’ And I was like: ‘I’m not winding you up, I’m actually going to be singing at the King’s coronation.'”

He added he was “honoured and humbled” to be invited and that he was excited for his family to be in the audience supporting him.

The X Factor star is due to perform a huge gig in Colchester later this summer.

What else happened at the King’s Coronation Concert?

Cheers filled the air as the Royal family arrived at the beginning of the concert and continued until the very last song.

Host Hugh Bonneville’s joke dubbing the King “the artist formerly known as prince” won laughs, as did his set with an amorous Miss Piggy.

American star - Katy Perry also performed at the concert (Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire)

As examples of the King’s watercolours were projected onto Windsor Castle, the crowd fell silent to watch, and there were gasps from guests at the stunning light display which painted the night sky above the castle with a series of images.

A message from the King, first given to the seventh Our Ocean conference in April 2022, was played, which said: “Climate, the ocean and biodiversity are, in fact, part of one common planetary system that helps sustain all life on Earth.

“What we do to the ocean and to nature, we ultimately do to ourselves.

“As stewards of this precious planet, it is our actions, and our actions alone, that will determine its future.”