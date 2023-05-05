Thousands of people are expected to be in London to mark King Charles III’s historic coronation.

Southend resident Richard Turner is among those camping out in central London.

Like many others, Richard hopes to catch a glimpse of the coronation process on Saturday.

However, rather than use a tent, Richard is sleeping on a camping chair.

Wearing a Union Jack hoodie, the single father-of-one, who arrived at midnight, said: “I’m just sleeping in a chair. I don’t want to take up too much space so I thought I would just bring a chair, I’ve got an umbrella if it rains.

“I love this kind of thing, I love history, I love the pageantry, I’m a fan of the royal family, it’s all I’ve ever known since I was born.

“I’ve been doing these royal events since I was nine, my first one was 1977, the Silver Jubilee.

“This is a big event, I wouldn’t want to miss this. This is one of those events where you you have to be here in person and see it for real because you wouldn’t get the impact on the telly.

“You’re not going to get another one of these for some years now, this is the last big royal event. All those that can be married are married, all those who can pass on have passed on.”

Other Essex residents have also made the trip to London.

Faith Nicholson from Althorne, arrived on The Mall on Monday night.

She said: “I am really excited.

“I was there when he [Charles] got married, I was there when his wife [Diana] had babies but this is the icing on the cake. He’s going to be King.”

Meanwhile, Colchester has its own events planned to mark the special occasion.

There will be a community picnic in Upper Castle Park for the public to enjoy until 4pm.

A 21-gun salute will be delivered just after midday, to mark the official crowning.

On Sunday May 7, Mercury Theatre will be hosting a family fun day to celebrate the momentous occasion.