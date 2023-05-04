A FRUSTRATED father says he is considering legal action after his son who entered a competition to win a car only received a toy one.
Gregory Edwards, 40, from Colchester, has been left confused and upset after he said his teenage son was “tricked” by a popular city nightclub.
Mr Edwards’ son Noah, 18, entered a competition from ATIK, which stated the club was giving away a car through a competition.
In the poster, which Mr Edwards believed showed a picture of a Mini, it said to win a car, guests must purchase a ticket for an event on March 31, with the winners chosen from the ticket holders at random and announced on the night by a DJ.
However, both were left confused after Noah was told he would only receive a toy car despite no mention of that being made on the advertising poster.
Mr Edwards said: “On the poster, it shows a picture of a Mini.
“There were no terms and conditions on the ad, no asterisk, nothing that infers it is a toy car, no further information or anything like that.
“I have shown it to friends and colleagues asking them about it and they all agree it looks like you buy a ticket and could win a car.
“My son is learning to drive at the moment, so I would’ve had to insure it, and was only expecting one worth about five grand.
“Noah spoke to the manager who told him they were getting the car from Smyths, with a picture of a yellow and red pedal car kids use.
“My son has additional needs and doesn’t like upsetting people so just accepted it, but he is very frustrated as am I, it almost seems like a fake competition.
“I spoke to the manager who said it was just a gimmick, but now I am considering court action because what they’ve done in my opinion is illegal.”
ATIK Colchester has provided a statement on the prize draw.
A spokesman said: “We were offering various giveaways across the weekend.
“We’re sorry this has led to our guest’s disappointment, but at no point did we advertise it as a ‘real’ car."
