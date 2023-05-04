Gregory Edwards, 40, from Colchester, has been left confused and upset after he said his teenage son was “tricked” by a popular city nightclub.

Mr Edwards’ son Noah, 18, entered a competition from ATIK, which stated the club was giving away a car through a competition.

Giveaway - the competition was held by ATIK (Image: Newsquest)

In the poster, which Mr Edwards believed showed a picture of a Mini, it said to win a car, guests must purchase a ticket for an event on March 31, with the winners chosen from the ticket holders at random and announced on the night by a DJ.

However, both were left confused after Noah was told he would only receive a toy car despite no mention of that being made on the advertising poster.

Competition - the poster advertising the car giveaway from ATIK (Image: N/A)

Mr Edwards said: “On the poster, it shows a picture of a Mini.

“There were no terms and conditions on the ad, no asterisk, nothing that infers it is a toy car, no further information or anything like that.

“I have shown it to friends and colleagues asking them about it and they all agree it looks like you buy a ticket and could win a car.

“My son is learning to drive at the moment, so I would’ve had to insure it, and was only expecting one worth about five grand.

“Noah spoke to the manager who told him they were getting the car from Smyths, with a picture of a yellow and red pedal car kids use.

Prize - Noah was told he was winning a toy car from Little Tikes (Image: PA)

“My son has additional needs and doesn’t like upsetting people so just accepted it, but he is very frustrated as am I, it almost seems like a fake competition.

“I spoke to the manager who said it was just a gimmick, but now I am considering court action because what they’ve done in my opinion is illegal.”

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

ATIK Colchester has provided a statement on the prize draw.

A spokesman said: “We were offering various giveaways across the weekend.

“We’re sorry this has led to our guest’s disappointment, but at no point did we advertise it as a ‘real’ car."