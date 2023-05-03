Lazybones Boot Fair posted to thank TV personality and singer Stacey who visited its Barleylands sale, in Billericay, over the bank holiday weekend.

In a post on social media they said: “We had a lovely lady, Stacey Solomon visit our Lazybones Barlylands Bootsale on Bank Holiday Monday.

“She bought some lovely pieces and said that she would be back again soon.”

Stacey shared her purchases on social media and was delighted at her bargains.

Among the items were candles, a pushchair and doll and kitchenware.

Stacey rose to fame in 2009 after placing third in The X Factor behind Olly Murs and eventual winner Joe McElderry.

In the years since then, she transitioned into regular TV appearances including winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2010 and being a regular panellist on Loose Women.

She later married fellow I’m A Celebrity winner, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash.

Lazybones has been running markets and boot sales for over 30 years.

In addition to Barleylands, they also have a site in Leigh.

The boot sales operate all year round including on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays.

Stacey is known to heap praise on Essex businesses and organisations.

She reguarly shares her recommendations with her fans.

Stacey visited the Sweetest Treasure sweet shop, located in the Lakeside shopping centre, Thurrock, last month on a quest to find the popular sports drink Prime.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared the details of her visit to the shop on her Instagram account, saying she was sharing it “for anyone else with teenage kids”.

Stacey also posted on social media after her family visited Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Brentwood where they got to pet and feed the rescued animals.

Hopefield Animal Sanctuary was founded 30 years ago by Paula and Ernie Clark.

The sanctuary provides space for rescued farm animals and pets that have found themselves without a home as well as some wild animals.

More information about the Barleylands boot sale can be found here: https://lazybonesuk.rocketspark.co.uk/page/barleylands-boot-sale/