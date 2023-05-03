McDonald’s admitted to serious hygiene breaches at its restaurant 865-873 High Road, Leytonstone.

McDonald’s was ordered to pay £475,000 plus £22,000 in costs at Thames Magistrates’ Court after admitting three charges of hygiene breaches.

It comes after a rodent infestation was discovered by Waltham Forest Council’s environmental health officers.

A customer was halfway through eating their cheeseburger when they noticed what they thought was a mouse dropping on the inside of the wrapper.

On receipt of the complaint, environmental health officers visited the restaurant and found conditions at the premises which “presented a real risk to the health of customers using restaurant”.

Numerous mouse droppings were found throughout the premises (Image: Waltham Forest Council)

Among the officer findings were the decomposing remains of a mouse.

There were also numerous mouse droppings throughout the premises, which included:

on the floor of the food preparation and main cooking section

in the main cooking area next to a tray of cooking utensils

in the hot holding food preparation area on the floor

in the staff room

in a storage area and cleaning store cupboard

in a box containing a bottle of caramel drizzle drink sauce

These poor hygiene conditions were found by officers despite paperwork claiming cleaning schedules had been completed.

The inspection also uncovered several areas in the kitchen that were greasy, dirty and dusty.

The officers determined the premises was so unhygienic that it posed an “imminent risk to health” and ordered the restaurant be immediately closed with customers asked to leave.

Following the closure the store remained closed for ten days, at which point the council’s officers were satisfied all the issues identified had been resolved and the premises allowed to re-open.

The prosecution subsequently instigated by Waltham Forest stemmed from conditions that officers found on October 15, 2021 that prompted the closure.

Khevyn Limbajee, Waltham Forest Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “We are grateful for the quick thinking of the customer in this case for reporting the matter to the council for investigation.

“There was a significant risk posed to the health of residents and visitors to Waltham Forest and as such the council had no option but to take formal action in this case.”

He continued: “McDonald’s is a large and well-experienced food business operator in the fast-food sector who serves thousands of meals per week to its customers, therefore the risk presented at the Leytonstone store was significant.

“It was appreciated that McDonald’s pleaded guilty and admitted wrongdoing at the first opportunity, however as a council we take food hygiene seriously and won’t hesitate to follow up complaints and take action where appropriate, irrespective of who operates the food business.

“Residents and visitors should feel confident and assured that when they check a premises’ food hygiene rating in Waltham Forest, they know their food has been cooked in a clean and safe environment and that we take a zero-tolerance approach to serious hygiene contraventions.”