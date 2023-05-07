The works by Gigaclear are set to close Turkey Cock Lane in Stanway from its junction with London Road in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on May 29 for five days.

Elsewhere in Colchester, Hamlet Drive will be closing from its junction with Avon Way in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on May 30 for just four days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while pole installation works are undertaken by Hutchison 3G Ltd.

In the north eastern part of the city, a road is set to be hit by two orders.

Highwoods Approach will be partially closed and will also see a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction introduced on both sides of carriageway.

The orders will be in place in Highwoods Approach from its junction with Ipswich Road to its junction with Eastwood Drive.

The works being undertaken will take place over an 18-month period from May 11, with exact dates to be specified on one network.

The road will be closed to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public.

In Tiptree, Townsend Road will be closing from a point north east of its junction with Kelvedon Road in a north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on May 30 for four days while maintenance works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

A road is set for two closures in Braintree this month.

Firstly, on May 14, Church Lane will close from its junction with Deanery Hill in a southerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to last for just one day while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

One day later, on May 15, Church Lane will shut again, this time from its junction with Coldnailhurst Avenue in a north westerly direction.

This closure however is scheduled to last for 26 days while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Lastly, in the Maldon district, two road closures are set to hit drivers.

Bung Row in Great Braxted will shut from a point south west of its junction with Tiptree Road in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on May 15 for five days while maintenance and repair works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Following this, a road in Cold Norton is closing whilst new connection works are undertaken by Openreach.

Hackmans Lane will shut from a point north west of its junction with Haag Hill in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on May 16 for just one day.