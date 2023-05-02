Gemma Collins, 42, was spotted at a caravan site in Clacton in a change to her usual lavish and luxurious lifestyle.

The media personality shared pictures on her Instagram page from a caravan site and gave fans a glimpse from inside the trailer.

Gemma also posted images from Clacton Pier commenting on 'having fun and the best time' and feeling 'like in Vegas'.

In the post she said: "I'm having the best time @clactonpier. Sensational fun, I felt like I was in Vegas baby."

Fans were quick to comment on Gemma's choice, saying 'Yes Clacton!', 'My daughter served you at the kiosk and said you were lovely'.

Clacton Pier has also spotted the star visiting their arcade.

They commented: "Thank you for coming to see us Gemma Collins!"

Under her posts, Gemma said: "This was so much fun, I really enjoyed caravan life back to basics - fresh air, bingo, fish and chips and just normality.

"Sometimes it’s just so nice to go back to the good old basics of childhood and no pressure to be glam or be in the expensive places.

"And the best aunty award goes to me!"

The 42-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star lives in Essex.