The internationally renowned X-Factor star, from Witham, revealed his pride at the upcoming show in a post on Twitter.

The star, who is due to perform a huge gig in Colchester later this summer, said he was ‘honoured’ to perform at the historic event in front of the nation.

In the post he said: "I hope the royals have their dancing shoes on Sunday.

"Wow, I am truly honoured to be performing at this historic event in front of our new King."

The coronation concert will feature a Union Jack flag-shaped stage, which will fan out to the audience.

It is expected around 20,000 members of the public will flock to the event on Sunday to watch the historic coronation of King Charles III.

Alongside Olly, viewers can enjoy performances from a stellar selection of international stars including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie alongside Paloma Faith, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical performances have also been scheduled for the day including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will also perform.

The concert, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear by video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The coronation concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday May 7 from 8pm.