Essex Police is now in a position to identify her as 37-year-old Elise Mason.

Officers were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue just before 5.10am on Wednesday, April 26, where Elise was found unresponsive inside.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

Sad - Elise's mum has said she was a fantastic mother to her children and was loved by everybody (Image: Essex Police)

Paying tribute to her, her mum said: “I have not only lost my daughter, but I have lost my best friend too.

“Elise was a fantastic mother to her children and she was loved by everybody.

“Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Mark Donovan, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, has been charged with Elise’s murder.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 28, and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, May 2.