These Essex streets are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery in April.

Across the county, 17 postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning postcodes were: 

  • SS12 9BY – Wickford
  • CM12 9JW – Billericay
  • SS4 3BE – Rochford
  • SS7 3QP – Benfleet
  • SS11 7BQ – Wickford
  • SS3 8UT – Shoebury
  • CM18 6PN – Harlow
  • SS3 9RY – Southend
  • CO12 5ET – Harwich
  • CM8 1PW – Witham
  • CM9 6XF – Maldon
  • CM17 0JT – Harlow
  • CM4 0DD – Ingatestone
  • CO13 0DG – Kirby le Soken
  • SS4 1NQ – Rochford
  • CM77 6TL – Rayne
  • SS11 7LP – Wickford 

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33 per cent of ticket money going to good causes.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.