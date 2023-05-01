Across the county, 17 postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning postcodes were:

SS12 9BY – Wickford

CM12 9JW – Billericay

SS4 3BE – Rochford

SS7 3QP – Benfleet

SS11 7BQ – Wickford

SS3 8UT – Shoebury

CM18 6PN – Harlow

SS3 9RY – Southend

CO12 5ET – Harwich

CM8 1PW – Witham

CM9 6XF – Maldon

CM17 0JT – Harlow

CM4 0DD – Ingatestone

CO13 0DG – Kirby le Soken

SS4 1NQ – Rochford

CM77 6TL – Rayne

SS11 7LP – Wickford

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33 per cent of ticket money going to good causes.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.