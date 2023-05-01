CLASSIC tunes and great vibes, with a legendary pop stars arrived in Basildon for the huge festival.

Poptasia brought so much more to Gloucester Park with Jason Donovan, Tony Hadley, Liberty X and East 17 among the performers.

Drag queens and other acts also took to other stages at the huge event as the late spring sun shone down on the town.

Revellers were in full swing with some even dressing up for the occasion.

Sarah Reynolds, from Basildon, who attended said: "It was a great day out, I was in the VP area so that made it better.

"I loved seeing Jason Donovan and East 17 both are my childhood music. I very much look forward to next year.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere, very friendly maybe a few more seating areas for waiting between acts would be great too."

Those behind Poptasia, are the event bosses behind the popular festival Soultasia in Maldon.

Days before the event, Mr Donovan who's enjoyed a successful acting and pop career spoke to fans on Facebook in a video.

He became a huge star after his role as Scott Robinson in hit show Neighbours.

The series of the top soap later become one of the highest-rating shows in the UK.

This later helped to lead to Mr Donovan’s association and huge success with music producers, Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

