Andy will be starring in two performances of his own fantastic family show, Andy’s Dino Raps, in the Jolly Roger Theatre at the end of the pier and will perform the official opening ceremony of Jurassic Pier on May 27.

His show is full of interactive fun and catchy raps about everyone’s favourite prehistoric creatures.

There are 600 tickets up for grabs with a maximum 300 seats available at 12noon and again at 2pm on opening day.

It will all be part of a weekend of dinosaur events and activities which include a free fireworks extravaganza set to top dino tunes on Sunday, May 28.

Andy has featured on many programmes, mainly on children’s TV, and was nominated for a Children’s BAFTA award for Best Presenter in 2009.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was a great coup to get Andy on board.

“Andy has fronted many TV shows and his own shows involving dinosaurs and prehistoric adventures, and he is the perfect fit to open Jurassic Park,” he added.

“His series have proved a massive hit with children and parents alike and we are looking forward to having him with us for most of the day.

“Andy will be doing meets and greets after his shows which last about 30 minutes and we expect the tickets to sell out quickly, so don’t miss out.”

Jurassic Pier’s baby dinosaurs will be out and about, and a giant T-Rex will be on walkaround and available for photos.

The new attraction is an exciting interactive dinosaur walk-through experience leading into the 4-D special effects cinema with motion seating, audio-visual lighting and sound systems.

Other equipment, such as 3-D glasses and water-squirters will make it a truly immersive experience.

Jurassic Pier is replacing a 40-year-old seaquarium that was dismantled over the winter.

The individually commissioned dinosaurs have come from Asia and include an eight-metre long Tyrannosaurus-Rex, four-metre Dilophosaurus and Velociraptor, a Bambiraptor, and a Pterosaur.

Anyone wanting to book seats for Andy’s Dino Raps can do so at clactonpier.co.uk/book-online/?selecteddate=2023-05-27.