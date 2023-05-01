According to the MetCast, an AI-enhanced weather forecaster for Essex, thunderstorms are expected sweep across the county this afternoon.

Colchester and Tendring are the most likely to be hit by thunderstorms this afternoon, they say, and heavy showers and hail also possible.

Read more >>> Essex will be hit by new ULEZ set to come into force this year, MP says

🌩⚠️️ A few thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon locally, with the greatest risk around Colchester and Tendring. Heavy downpours and hail are also possible. — MetCast (@EssexWeather) May 1, 2023

The experts tweeted: "A few thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon locally, with the greatest risk around Colchester and Tendring.

"Heavy downpours and hail are also possible."

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Responding to a resident asking when they are expected to hit north Essex, MetCast continued: "Clacton looks like a good spot mid to late afternoon."

Although the forecasters warn of heavy showers this afternoon, only slowly fading into the evening, temperatures are still expected to reach highs of 18C across the county today.