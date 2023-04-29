Steven Windrim was arrested and charged having after being stopped on the A120 near Marks Tey on June 21 last year.

He was not on duty at the time and was suspended following his arrest.

Windrim admitted the charge at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on January 10 and was banned from driving for a year and eight months.

An accelerated misconduct hearing took place on Friday, April 28, and Windrim resigned days before his hearing.

Essex Police Chief Constable B J Harrington said: “We expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all officers, staff, and volunteers and deal robustly with anyone who falls below those standards

“I expect them to uphold the law, not to break it and SC Steven Windrim’s actions have let his colleagues and the people of Essex down.”

The allegations were found proven and he would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned.



Mr Harrington added: “I cannot, and will not, tolerate behaviour of this kind, which so clearly falls outside of the values that I’m proud to say the vast majority of officers, staff, and volunteers share and uphold every day.”