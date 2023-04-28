The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has paused its latest cost of living payment.
The £301 boost, due to more than 8 million households in the UK, was unexpectedly halted last night.
Almost 5 million homes have already received the £301 cost of living payment, the first of five due to be paid this year, but everyone else will have to wait until May 2 before payments resume.
A social media message from the DWP said: “The next set of payments will be made on Tuesday, May 2, and we will update again when these have been made.
"If you’ve not received yours, don’t worry - payments will continue to be made up to May 17."
It is the first of three cost of living payments being sent out by the DWP this year, totalling £900, with a £150 payment also being made to eligible disabled people, while £300 will be sent to pensioners later this year.
The £301 payment will be sent out automatically and directly to recipients, meaning those eligible do not need to apply or do anything to receive it.
The payment reference for bank accounts will be DWP COLP, along with the claimant’s National Insurance number.
Who is eligible for DWP £301 cost of living payment?
The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Cost of Living payment are those who receive:
- Universal Credit
- Income-based Jobseekers Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Income Support
- Working Tax Credit
- Child Tax Credit
- Pension Credit
The qualifying period for this payment is between 26 January and 25 February 2023.
To be eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, you need to have been entitled to a payment for one of these benefits between 26 January and 25 February 2023, or payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.
When will DWP cost of living payments be received?
The exact dates for some payments are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year:
- First cost of living payment - £301 – April 25 to May 17
- Disability payment - £150 – Summer 2023
- Second cost of living payment - £300 – Autumn 2023
- Pensioner payment - £300 – Winter 2023
- Third cost of living payment - £299 – Spring 2024
