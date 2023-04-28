Aldi's XXL Air Fryer is returning on May 7 as part of the supermarket giant's summer kitchen range.

It will be on sale for £59.99, up to £110 cheaper than similar models, meaning you won't have to break the bank in order to get your hands on one.

Aldi's summer kitchen range will also include a Professional Kitchen Mixer (£169.99), a capsule coffee machine (£59.99) and a breakfast muffin maker (£29.99).

Aldi's XXL Air Fryer will go on sale for £59.99. (Image: Aldi)

Aldi's last air fryer - the Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer - hit stores on Sunday after selling out online.

The popular kitchen appliance has since sold out in stores too and is no longer available.

Aldi latest launch of its own brand air fryer

Aldi’s XXL Air Fryer will be available in stores across the UK from Sunday, May 7.

It will go on sale for £59.99.

Describing its XXL Air Fryer, Aldi said: "It’s fry-yay every day with Aldi’s XXL Air Fryer (£59.99) – offering all the flavour with far less fat.

"For a fuss-free cooking experience, air fryers help cut time and energy, and with a huge five litre capacity, feeding multiple mouths will be a breeze.

"Better yet, Aldi’s latest launch will see shoppers make sizzling savings of up to £110 compared to similar models."

Other items to be released as part of Aldi's summer kitchen range

Professional Kitchen Mixer - £169.99

Aldi said: "Those looking to prepare dinner in advance will love Aldi’s Professional Kitchen Mixer.

"Perfect for batch cooking, the handy appliance will blur the line between cook and chef.

"Use it to mix pizza dough or make pasta, or for lighter options shred chicken, mix guacamole, and even create vegetable noodles."

3-in-1 blender - £19.99

Aldi said: "Never skip breakfast again with Aldi’s 3 in 1 Blender – ideal for whizzing up delicious smoothies in minutes.

"With two speed settings and a detachable stainless-steel blender, shoppers can chop, whisk, and mix ingredients until their hearts’ content. Better yet, its sleek design means it will blend right in."

Healthy eating accessories - £3.99 each

Aldi said: "Measure up with Aldi’s collection of Healthy Eating accessories (£3.99 each), with everything shoppers need to get healthy food prep underway, mealtimes have never been easier.

"Options include Measuring Cups, an Apple Divider, Lemon Mister, Garlic Dicer, Monkey Banana Tree and even a Spiralizer."

Other notable items

Capsule coffee machine (£59.99), breakfast muffin maker (£29.99), pizza set (£9.99), paella pan - 38cm (£9.99) and fridge storage with colander (£4.49).

All these items will be part of Aldi's Specialbuys range, so foodies are being urged to get in quick, as "once they’re gone, they’re gone".