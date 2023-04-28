This is the third year that Clacton has ranked in the bottom three in Which?’s ranking of UK seaside destinations.

Skegness in Lincolnshire joined Clacton as the lowest placed of 118 destinations.

Both Clacton and Skegness received an overall score of 48 per cent with Somerset’s Burnham-on-Sea and County Down’s Bangor close by with 49 per cent.

The scoring considers beaches, seafront, accommodation, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money.

Despite Clacton’s low placement, multiple respondents praised the “lovely” seafront gardens and its “fantastic” annual air show.

Lee Heley, corporate director for place and economy at Tendring Council, said it was great to have such lovely feedback in the comments – and questioned the detail of the survey.

He said: “It is wonderful to learn that people love our beautiful, award-winning seafront gardens and the brilliant Clacton Airshow, which this year is celebrating its 30th year and regularly attracts a quarter of a million visitors who love the event and often return throughout the year to Clacton.

Clacton airshow was praised by those who took part in the annual survey

“We have not yet seen details of how this survey was carried out – but based on previous methodology we will not be too concerned about the results, which often prizes things such as ‘peacefulness’ – something Clacton has never tried to be, Clacton is bustling and bright.

“We know – as do the millions of people who visit Clacton and the Essex Sunshine Coast every year – that this is a wonderful place to visit, full of award-winning sandy beaches and beautiful gardens, excellent entertainment and attractions, and offering something to young families and retired couples alike.

“We won’t be put off by one survey, and will continue to invest in and support our tourism partners to keep Clacton the wonderful place it is.”

Bamburgh in Northumberland got first place with the maximum five stars and 88 per cent overall.

Clacton beach is often packed with visitors each summer

Devon’s Dartmouth was runner-up with a score of 85 per cent, while in third place was Portstewart in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland with 84 per cent.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Few countries can be home to such a diversity of brilliant seaside breaks.

“Whether you want world-class beaches and utter wilderness, or the bright lights and bucket and spade atmosphere of a resort, the UK has a seaside break made for you.

“What our survey shows is that it’s rarely the most famous destinations that visitors enjoy most.

“Try somewhere new this year and our survey shows you should find fewer crowds and better value.”