Bluebells are a sign of ancient woodland, where generations of these flowers have once thrived and over half the world’s population of bluebells grow in the UK.

The bluish-purple flowers take between five and seven years to get established, so even minor damage can have a long-lasting impact.

Essex Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to stick to marked pathways and be mindful of where they walk, to ensure the spectacle of these delicate, bell-shaped flowers can continue for many generations to come.

To see this springtime spectacle, April to May is the best time to get outdoors and visit a bluebell wood near you.

Top Essex Wildlife Trust nature reserves for bluebell displays are:

Pound Wood nature reserve in Thundersley

One of the largest remaining areas of ancient woodland in South East Essex, this nature reserve is an important part of the Daws Heath Living Landscape.

This once-neglected wood is now managed to improve the nature reserve for wildlife, with wonderful displays of bluebells.

Walk between the adjacent Tile Wood and Little Haven nature reserves and then pop into the nearby Belfairs Nature Discovery Centre for tea and cake.

Open day: Sunday April 30, 12pm – 5pm, guided walk to see the bluebells at Pound Wood and Tile Wood, including tractor trailer rides for children. No booking required, free to attend but donations accepted.

Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Centre in Billericay

Have a day out with the family where you can follow ‘The Wind in the Willows’ trail through the woodland whilst admiring the wonderful display of bluebells.

Afterwards, relax in the Nature Discovery Centre where you can enjoy panoramic views of the reservoir.

Shut Heath Wood nature reserve in Great Totham

Enjoy some peace and relaxation at this quiet nature reserve located just below the crest of the Great Totham Ridge.

The woodland is entirely carpeted in bluebells and other spring flowers such as cuckoo flower, primrose, dog violet and bugle.

Bedfords Park Nature Discovery Centre in Havering-atte-Bower

Look out over the hustle and bustle of London whilst walking through the peaceful woodlands where large numbers of bluebells can be found.

Weeleyhall Wood nature reserve in Weeley

This nature reserve is one of the finest surviving woods in the Tendring area, with bluebells and yellow archangel covering half of the woodland in a sea of colours.

Open day: Sunday April 30, 11am – 4pm – no booking required, free to attend but donations accepted.