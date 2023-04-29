The county is home to some incredible hidden gems which you can rent for a weekend getaway.

Surrounded by a wealth of countryside, forests and secluded sandy beaches, these quirky spots also provide endless opportunities to explore Essex.

Here's out list of some of the coolest Airbnbs in the county.

American bus stop 119 - Billericay

Bus - perfect stay for tiny home loves (Image: Lucy Wylie)

These memorable yellow buses available to rent in Essex are anything but ordinary.

Pair Glen and Lucy Wylie transformed well-recognised American school buses, shipped from New York, into stylish tiny homes on wheels.

Tiny home docorated by the creative pair (Image: Lucy Wylie)

The property, available for £89 per night, stands on a five-acre plot accessed down a long gravel drive, with adjoining fields and a well-stocked fishing lake affording privacy, peace and tranquillity.

The buses are equipped with kingsized beds, pull-out sofas, one bathroom each, fully equipped kitchens, and a patio with lake views.

Bedroom overlooks the hallway (Image: Lucy Wylie)

The creative couple has shown their journey of transforming yellow buses into livable spaces on their Instagram page.

To book, visit the American Bus AirBnB website.

Romantic Woodland Cabin - Colchester

Romantic Woodland Cabin in Colchester (Image: Romantic Woodland Cabin - Emma)

The woodland cabin presents itself as a truly unique escape, oozing with quirk and charm and hidden surprises.

Nestled on the edge of ancient woodland, Heath Hollow is an enchanted haven of peace and tranquillity.

Each hour brings something new, from morning bird songs to the evening cries of the woodland creatures.

The close proximity of Colchester Zoo, often brings noises of a less indigenous nature, with the roar of a lion often heard at dusk.

The property for £245 per night has an open plan design with a compact en-suite hidden behind the Super King size bed.

The en-suite has a heated mirror, heated towel rail and rainfall shower.

A copper roll-top bath sits at the end of the bed for those romantic moments.

To book, visit the Romantic Woodland Cabin AirBnB website.

Studio 83 - Leigh-on-Sea

Studio 83 is a one-bedroom, ground-floor loft-style apartment which has been designed to make the very best use of space.

For £120 a night, travellers can stay in the heart of Leigh-on-Sea, with a beautiful seaside panorama.

The apartment comes with loads of original features and a recent full modernisation of a fully fitted kitchen.

The property has off-street parking and a small courtyard space.

To book visit Studio 83 AirBnB website.

The Pink House - Tiptree

The pinkest house - Eaton House Studio (Image: Eaton House Studio)

Eaton House Studio, a six-bed home painted entirely in pink, is owned by artist and art director Amy Griffith.

The striking house is incredibly popular as a backdrop for photo shoots and has thousands of followers on Instagram.

Bedroom covered in pastel pink (Image: Eaton House Studio)

Stunning backdrop in the living room (Image: Eaton House Studio)

The house, available to rent out on Airbnb for £1,799 a night, has been picked up by news outlets as far away as New Zealand, pushing Eaton House to the top of the Facebook trending list.

The house is also a popular spot for brands and stars, like Little Mix, who filmed one of their videos at the Eaton House back in 2019.

To book visit The Pink House AirBnB website.