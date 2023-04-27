With King Charles III’s Coronation edging closer, the team at Cosy Club Chelmsford has been busy preparing for this historic event.

The Cosy Club mixologist has created two limited edition British-inspired cocktails in partnership with Hendrick’s Gin.

And to further mark the occasion, anyone named Charles or Camilla and anyone with the surname King will receive a teacup cocktail completely free of charge.

However, ID will be required.

The special teacup cocktails (Image: Cosy Club)

The exclusive drinks, Victoria Sponge and Coronation Cup, will be served in china teacups for just £6.95.

Victoria Sponge cocktails will contain Hendrick's gin, Pimm's strawberry, vanilla and lemon served with a mini Victoria sponge on the side, while Coronation Cup cocktails mix Hendrick's gin with elderflower, lemon, coconut and orange served with a mini cucumber sandwich on the side.

Enya Gill, head of brand at Cosy Club says: “Three cheers for King Charles III! We’re famed for our opulent surroundings and grand décor so I can think no better place to celebrate this historic event.

"We’re all looking forward to a long weekend full of fun, fabulous food and a drinks and cocktail selection even Buckingham Palace would be hard pushed to beat.”

In addition, and paying homage to King Charles III’s penchant for a Martini, two Cosy classics – Espresso Martini and Porn Star Martini - will be on sale at the celebratory price of £11.95 for two (from 8pm Friday May 5 to Monday May 8).