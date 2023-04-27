Rita Simons is to return to the BBC soap to reprise her role as Roxy Mitchell, who died in 2017.

Roxy’s last on-screen appearance came she and her siter Ronnie Mitchell died on Ronnie's wedding day to Jack Branning.

Now, in some special scenes to air tonight, Roxy will appear as a figment of her daughter Amy Mitchell's imagination when the school pupil is encouraged to open up about her emotions surrounding the loss of her mum during a therapy session.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders' Executive Producer, added: "I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Rita back to the iconic role of Roxy Mitchell for these special scenes.

"Although the character was last seen on-screen in January 2017, Roxy still remains a fan favourite.

"We know our audiences will be thrilled at her short return as Amy seeks some all-important answers from her mum at this point in the storyline."

Last week, Rita admitted she will "always be grateful" for her time on 'EastEnders'.

She told the Daily Mirror: "I had Barbara Windsor showing me the ropes, Larry Lamb, Steve McFadden, people who are so good at what they do.

“Of course you’re going to get typecast when you’ve done 10 years on a soap but I would take that negative because it’s worth it for everything I was taught.

"And of course I wouldn’t have got the theatre jobs I have if it hadn’t been for EastEnders, so I’m eternally grateful."

She portrayed Roxy from 2007 until 2017 and worked alongside the likes of the late Dame Barbara Windsor - who played her aunt Peggy Mitchell - before taking on roles in musicals such as 'Legally Blonde' and 'Hairspray'.