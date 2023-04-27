The Coronation Carriage will be in operation between 1pm and 4pm from May 3 until May 5 in the lead up to King Charles III’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Slots will be able to be booked via the Uber app at London green spot, Dulwich Park.

This follows research by Uber which has revealed that almost half of Brits saying they’d love to experience the majesty of a horse drawn carriage.

The Coronation Carriage joins the ranks of Uber’s ever-growing portfolio of travel methods including Uber Boat, National Rail journeys, Eurostar, coaches and car rentals available using Uber Rent, helping riders go anywhere with Uber.

The beautifully ornate carriage has been lovingly created using designs from previous royal carriages, giving riders the chance to ride in the kind of luxury only normally afforded to the highest ranks of the UK monarchy.

Each of the four white horses pulling the carriage will be dressed up in their finest Coronation wear, complementing the striking and regal look of the carriage and the carriage will be adorned with statuettes, exactly like the carriage that King Charles III will be riding in for the formal celebration, to the delight of millions of viewers from around the world.

Uber’s Coronation Carriage will be kitted out with plush seats, embroidered cushions and throws to make sure Uber customers feel like royalty throughout the experience.

To ride on the Uber Coronation Carriage, head to the Carriage Drive entrance of Dulwich Park and the Coronation Carriage Concierge will book your trip through the app, without you lifting a finger. A limited number of rides will be available each day.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said: “What better way to celebrate one of the most significant events of 2023 by riding like King Charles III in a horse drawn carriage.

“We’re always looking for new ways to add a little Uber magic to peoples journeys, so we are over the moon to be able to bring the Coronation Carriage to Uber”.

Following the experience, Uber will be making a donation to Spana, a UK based charity that is focused on supporting the welfare of working animals across the world.