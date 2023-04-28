Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.
If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.
Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, April 28 in Essex?
A12
On the A12 Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be an entry slip road closure for reconstruction/renewal works between 9 pm and 5 am.
At the same time from Junction 29 to the Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier repair works on the Northbound way.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way for the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 9 pm to 6 am.
M25
On the M25 clockwise way between Junctions 28 and 29 there will be a carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for resurfacing works between 11 pm and 6 am.
Additionally, on the anti-clockwise way between Junction 27 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure for surfacing works from the same time.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 29 in Essex?
A12
On the A12 Northbound way between Junction 26 and 23 there will be a carriageway closure for a construction improvement/upgrade between 9 pm and 5 am.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.
M25
There are no closures on the Essex junctions scheduled for this day.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, April 30 in Essex?
A12
On the A12 Northbound way between Junction 26 and 23 there will be a carriageway closure for a construction improvement/upgrade between 9 pm and 5 am.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.
M25
There are no closures on the Essex junctions scheduled for this day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here