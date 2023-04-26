Police were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 5.10am today (April 26).

Officers attended the address and discovered a woman who was unresponsive inside the property.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector James Holmes, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are working quickly to establish the circumstances leading up to the death of the woman.

“We have quickly made an arrest and will remain on scene whilst we carry out investigative work.

“I appreciate that this is unsettling and of concern for neighbours and the community, but at this stage we believe that no one else is involved.

“We’d ask anyone who might have information that could help us, to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Essex Police's Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 105 of 26 April.

Alternatively, anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.