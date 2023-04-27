There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Gem

Gem (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Saluki crossbreed

Colour - White and brown

Gem is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA with limited history and is now looking for her forever home.

She is described as being cautious and shy but given time and patience she is likely to be a joy around the home.

The ideal home for Gem would be a patient one, where she can get used to a routine and being left alone for short periods.

Children in the home should be of secondary school age and any resident dogs to be calm (pending a successful meet).

If you want to adopt Gem you can view their full profile here.

Lyra and Luna

Lyra and Luna (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair

Colour - Black

Lyra and Luna came into the care of Danaher Animal Home through no fault of their own and are looking for new owners together.

Danaher Animal Home says: "They have a lot to offer and would make the sweetest companions for anyone looking to adopt a gorgeous pair of cats.

"All they ask for is a little time and patience in the beginning whilst their settling in and a huge amount of love!"

Lyra is the more confident of the two and often leads the way for Luna, who can be a little more timid and reserved at times.

If you want to adopt Lyra and Luna you can view their full profile here.

Poppy

Poppy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - White with black spots

Poppy came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray, so there is no previous history on her.

However, she is a bright and energetic dog who loves to play and go on walks. She is not keen on noisy things going past her so quiet walking areas are recommended.

Poppy could potentially live with another dog pending introductions. She can live with children over the age of 12 but no cats as she is not cat tested.

If you want to adopt Poppy you can view their full profile here.

Dylan

Dylan (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old (approx.)

Breed - Stated as "unknown crossbreed"

Colour - Tan and Black

Dylan came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and they do not have any previous history on him.

Since being in their care he has shown himself "to be a true gentleman" with very good manners.

He walks well on a harness, sits nicely for treats and gives great cuddles.

Dylan would prefer to be the only pet in his forever home and any children in the home should be over the age of 14.

If you want to adopt Dylan you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”