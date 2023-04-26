The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is urging all pensioners to carry out the check and see if they are eligible for Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £201.05 per week for single pensioners and to £306.85 for couples.

If you are over State Pension age and on a low income, it is easy to check whether you are eligible and missing out on #PensionCredit



Check your eligibility today at https://t.co/3KTSU082Lq or call 0800 99 1234

To qualify for Pension Credit, your weekly income must be below those amounts.

On average, those entitled to Pension Credit could be £3,500 better off a year, according to the DWP.

Applying for Pension Credit could also allow you to claim the £900 cost of living payments due to be paid this year, as well as the £300 payment being sent to pensioners this winter.

To ensure that a successful backdated claim falls within the qualifying period for the extra £900 cost of living help, eligible pensioners are being urged to claim Pension Credit as soon as possible, and by no later than May 19.

The DWP tweeted this week: “You could be missing out on an average of £3,500 a year from Pension Credit.”

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.