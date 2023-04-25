On Saturday at about 3.35pm police chased the driver of a BMW on the A12 at Hatfield Peverel.

The driver failed to stop for police and was chased through the Rivenhall area and back on the A12 and into Hatfield Peverel.

Officers eventually lost site of the vehicle and had no choice but to stop the pursuit.

Police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A BMW failed-to-stop for police on the A12 at Hatfield Peverel at around 3.35pm.

“A pursuit was authorised and officers pursued the vehicle on the A12, through the Rivenhall area, back on to the A12, and into Hatfield Peverel.

“Officers lost sight of the vehicle and the pursuit was discontinued.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 818 of 22 April “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”