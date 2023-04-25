On Sunday night Essex Police's automatic number plate recognition technology team alerted officers to a suspect vehicle.

The force's roads policing team were immediately deployed to search for the vehicle.

They located the car on the A120 and before arresting the driver on suspicion of drug driving.

Police were also shocked to discover a child was in the back of the car.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Sunday night our ANPR team deployed Essex Police’s roads policing to search for a suspect vehicle.

“They stopped the vehicle on the A120 and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug drive.

“Shockingly, the vehicle had a child in the back.”

Essex Police has been contacted for more information.