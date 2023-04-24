A Southend man is wanted in connection with an investigation into the supply of drugs.
Essex Police wants to speak to 32 year-old Sindujan Chandran who is also known as ‘Ghost’ and ‘Big D’ and has links to London and Slough.
Anyone with any information should get in contact with officers You can let police know by submitting a report on the website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.
Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services. Alternatively you can call police on 101.
If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
