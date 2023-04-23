Police are hunting for a man with "strong links to the Colchester area" who is wanted on recall to prison.

Essex Police want to speak to Kieran Tansey, 21, who has strong links to the Colchester area.

He has tattoos of the word ‘dad’ on his hand and wrist. He also has a thin cross tattooed under his eye.

He now has a shaved head. If you see Tansey, do not approach him. Instead, please call 999.