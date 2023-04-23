The A13 London bound in Stanford-le-Hope is shut London bound between the A128 and A1089, after the crash at about 11am this morning.

Drivers are being diverted around the town due to the incident and there is heavy traffic in Stanford Road.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A road closure is in place on the A13 after a collision.

"The incident, on the London-bound carriageway between the A128 and A1089, happened at 11am this morning.

"The London-bound road remains closed for highways repairs to be carried out."