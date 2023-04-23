A major Essex road is shut after a crash left the road needing vital works.
The A13 London bound in Stanford-le-Hope is shut London bound between the A128 and A1089, after the crash at about 11am this morning.
Drivers are being diverted around the town due to the incident and there is heavy traffic in Stanford Road.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A road closure is in place on the A13 after a collision.
"The incident, on the London-bound carriageway between the A128 and A1089, happened at 11am this morning.
"The London-bound road remains closed for highways repairs to be carried out."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here