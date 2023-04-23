The man aged in his 40s sustained serious injuries and died at the scene after the vehicles crashed in Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden, shortly before 4pm yesterday.

Officers arrived alongside ambulance service colleagues and a road closure was put in place as the incident was being dealt with.

No arrests have been made and the collision will be investigated by the Essex Police serious collision investigation unit.

Officers need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch.

You can let the know by submitting a report on the website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services. Alternatively, you can call 101. Please cite incident 847 of 22 April.