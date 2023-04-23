The family of four also lost three pets in the blaze which caused smoke and fire damage in the home.

The firefighters spent almost an hour battling the blaze at the home in Ozier Court, Saffron Walden.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters giving oxygen therapy, sadly two cats and a dog died at the scene.

The crews were called at 3:01pm yesterday. On arrival, crews reported that a house was heavily smoke logged.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the smoke logged house and found a fire in the kitchen.

Crews extinguished the fire by 3:49pm and believe it was caused by an electrical fault with a dishwasher.

A family of four has been rendered homeless due to smoke and fire damage throughout the property.

Watch Manager Paul Curtis from Saffron Walden Fire Station said: “Electrical faults in appliances are surprisingly common and they can cause fires. So our top advice would be to make sure you’re home and awake when things like dishwashers and washing machines are running.

“We’d also urge everybody to make sure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home to alert you to a fire. Test your smoke alarms at least once a month to make sure you and your family get an early warning sign to a fire in your home.

“We’d also like to highlight the importance of keeping your doors closed if you can. Closing doors can prevent lots of smoke spreading throughout the house and by closing doors, you can help prevent fires spreading.”