The vehicle was initially seen shortly after 4am this morning driven erratically on the A127 towards Southend.

It had crashed with the central reservation before entering the city on Victoria Avenue.

When officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle, a black Jaguar, it hit the police vehicle, causing the window to smash.

Soon after, the vehicle was driven through a red light in Queensway and was close to hitting pedestrians.

Officers were then able to locate the vehicle in a car park off Coleman Street. When they approached it to stop a potential exit, the Jaguar was driven at the police vehicle.

The Jaguar then continued drove on the London-bound A127 and entered the M25.

Working closely with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service, officers were able to remain close to the vehicle as it continued to attempt to evade police.

The Jaguar then left the M25 at Brentwood and continued towards the town.

When it was safe to do so and there was no risk to the public, officers brought the Jaguar to stop.

At that stage, the Jaguar was completely missing its front driver side tyre while the front passenger wheel had completely unattached.

A 45-year-old man from Romford was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath test.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle, of the operational policing command, said: “The overriding concern throughout this incident was the safety of the public – and indeed those inside the vehicle.

“Officers showed both tenacity and bravery throughout and I would also like to pass on my thanks to the Metropolitan Police Service for their assistance as the vehicle entered the M25.

“It was only through working really closely with them during what was a really dynamic situation that we were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Thankfully, this incident ended without serious injury – but it could very easily have been different were it not to for the actions of our officers.”