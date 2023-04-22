A popular south Essex farm park is revamping it's "beach" attraction, with new fencing and anti slip surfaces.
Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers has announced the improvements to the attraction.
The business is a farm, animal park and also has many other attractions. It is known for big seasonal events.
A business spokesman said: "Beach Improvements are happening now ready for the summer.
It includes a fence going around the paddling pool, a new arch entry and exit and new surface being replaced so not so slippery. We are making a small improvement for you."
