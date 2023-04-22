Police are searching for a man, with connections to Essex and London, who's not been in contact with loved ones for well over a week.
Essex Police is asking for the public’s help to find David Redhead, who has not been in contact with friends and family since April 15.
He was reported as missing to police yesterday. David, 57, was last seen on that date at about 1.55am hours wearing a black suit with a silver and blue tie and black smart shoes.
However, police believe he is likely to have changed clothes since then.
David has links to Harlow and Basildon but also Dagenham. He was last known to be in Beckton, east London, on April 17
David is about 6ft 4ins tall and has short, black hair. He normally wears a baseball cap and trainers.
If you see David or know where he is, call policw on 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here