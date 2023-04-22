The vehicle smashed into the building in Dunmow High Street yesterday at about 6.48pm in the evening.

Market Place in the town was closed in both directions following the incident and the road was shut from Angel Lane to Star Lane.

The road has re-opened to traffic by about 9am after the steam engine was removed.

Images shared online show the steam engine had crashed into the building on the right side of the road at the junctions of North Street and Star Lane.

The green large vehicle has a warning on it saying "long vehicle" on it.

One witness said on Facebook: "Avoid The Star Inn pinch point junction off of Dunmow High Street. A steam engine has crashed into a house. Yes a steam engine."