The star died in Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital today, with his family and loved ones by his side.

The entertainment world is now remembering the huge star in the in Australia and around the world.

For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone.



But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.



A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.



May he rest in peace.

He was best know for his drag persona of Dame Edna Everage and she remains Humphries' most identifiable invention.

However, for many fans the character who began life as a Melbourne housewife in the 1950s was not even his greatest work, some now say.

Barry Humphries. 1934 - 2023.



One of my comedy heroes has left us. His subversive comedy always made us laugh until we hurt and we’ll still laugh with him and his creations for evermore.



Today, these words from Dame Edna’s BBC show in 2019 seem fitting.



Thank you, possum.

John Barry Humphries, AO, CBE, was born in the Melbourne suburb Kew in 1934, to construction manager Eric Humphries and his wife Louisa. The family was well off and Barry was raised in Camberwell, one of the city's new garden suburbs.

You will be mourned Barry Humphries 😔



I only met you a few times but that look in your eyes full of bright intelligence and mischief, knowing trouble was ahead and looking forward to every special second of it: I'll never forget it. Thank you Sir.



A genius 🖤

Humphries made his London stage debut in The Demon Barber in 1959 and went on to appear in several productions of Oliver!. He lived and worked in London throughout the 1960s.

Humphries returned to Australia in the 1970s and with producer Phillip Adams and director Bruce Beresford he created The Adventures of Barry McKenzie, which became the country's most successful locally-made film.

I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.

Typically more than two-and-a-half hours long, they featured impersonation, musical numbers, improvisation and, of course, his myriad characters.

In 2003, Humphries voiced the shark Bruce in Pixar’s Finding Nemo, using an exaggerated Australian accent.

And in 2011, he travelled to New Zealand to perform the role of the Goblin King in the first instalment of Sir Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Hobbit.

In March 2012, Humphries announced his retirement from live entertainment, stating that he was “beginning to feel a bit senior”, but promised an extensive farewell tour, which was later extended.

Humphries married four times.