The singing star was due to appear at Chelmsford Cathedral tonight for the Russell Watson - The Magnificent Buildings Concert Series.

The star has a a virus and a throat infection and the event is now due to happen in June.

A spokesman for Oep Live said: "Unfortunately, due to Russell having a virus and a throat infection we are having to postpone the above Concert to Saturday June 3.

"Existing tickets and seats will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled date and tickets holders need not do anything more.

"Any queries please e-mail sally@oeplive.com or call 01256—416384 www.oeplive.com – come experience the chemistry of concerts."