Michael Ugwa, 29, was stabbed to death at Lakeside Shopping Centre on April 28 last year.

Shannon Weston, 21, of Canewdon, drove Muhammad Khan, 23, and 20-year-old Brandon Lutchmunsing to Lakeside on the day of the incident and fled with them immediately after the stabbing.

Khan and Lutchmunsing have both been charged with affray and murder while Weston has been charged with three counts of assisting an offender.

As well as driving the pair away from the scene, Weston is also accused of helpinghiding her boyfriend – Lutchmunsing – avoid police between April 28 and May 4.

Yesterday, the jury at Basildon Crown Court, heard interviews with Weston and police.

She said: “We spoke about going to the police every day since it happened.

“After the incident we drove to Brandon’s dad’s house. It was at that point I found out what happened, that Ali [Muhammad Khan] had stabbed him.

“Obviously I didn’t know he had a knife in my car. I don’t even let him smoke in my car.

“We were quitequick panicky and were trying to calm each other down but it wasn’t working. Brandon told me it was serious and Ali’s stabbed him.

“I started looking online and it was everywhere. I realised it was serious when I found out he had died.

“I just cannot believe he did that.”

Mr Ugwa, from Rainham, east London, died of “catastrophic” blood loss at the scene as the two men fled.

Speaking to police previously, Weston added: “The man [Michael Ugwa] tried to communicate with me saying something like ‘who’s that cutie sitting there eating alone.’

“There was communication between the Ali and Brandon and the man too. Then all I remember is him picking up a chair and I got up out of my seat and stood up.

“Brandon was pushing him back and then suddenly he and Ali ran off and Brandon shouted over and waited for me.”

The trial continues